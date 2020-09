Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

Democrats are backing away from vows to reverse President Trump's tax cuts if they take control of the Senate and White House.Senate Democrats had suggested they could move quickly on the issu...

