Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:37 Hits: 2

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a criminal investigation into whether former White House national security adviser John Bolton illegally disclosed classified information in his memoir that was released earlie...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/516481-doj-probing-bolton-book-for-possible-classified-information