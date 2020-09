Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 17:44 Hits: 8

A Catholic voters group launched a $9.7 million campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, targeting Catholic voters in swing states. Biden, if he is elected, would be the countr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/516504-catholic-group-launches-97m-campaign-against-biden-targeting-swing-state