The Future of Defense Task Force’s final report: Reviewing the nation’s defense assets and capabilities

Published on Monday, 14 September 2020

The Future of Defense Task Force was charged in late 2019 with reviewing the nation’s defense assets and capabilities, as well as with assessing the state of America’s defense industrial base to determine what reforms and innovations the Department of Defense should pursue to ensure it is ready to meet the emerging security threats of the future. Chaired in a bipartisan fashion by House Armed Services Committee members Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the task force has spent nearly a year focused on a range of challenges confronting America’s defense, from maintaining the superiority of the nation’s innovation base and technology infrastructure to examining the Pentagon’s strategic priorities, capabilities, and operational concepts.

On September 25, Brookings Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon will host Reps. Moulton and Banks to discuss the task force’s forthcoming final report and how to best implement its recommendations. They will also touch on the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broader defense apparatus, as well as expected budgetary constraints stemming from the weakened economy.

