Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 18:47 Hits: 2

Lawyers for military service members whose careers were halted after testing positive for the AIDS virus asked a federal judge Monday to overturn policies restricting their service as irrational and...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/KcaQubClcHw/