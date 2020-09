Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 01:37 Hits: 11

Fox News host Sean Hannity and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs are expected to be deposed in late October over Fox's reporting about the murder of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich, the ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516419-sean-hannity-and-lou-dobbs-to-be-deposed-in-seth-rich-lawsuit-report