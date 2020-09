Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 15:55 Hits: 6

House Democrats are launching an investigation into the Trump administration's political interference with the publication of scientific reports at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/516300-house-democrats-launch-investigation-of-political-interference-in-cdc