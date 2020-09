Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 16:26 Hits: 3

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation changing the state's sex offender law to allow judges to have a say on whether to list someone as a sex offender for having oral or anal sex with a minor. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/516197-newsom-signs-legislation-changing-sex-offender-law-in-california