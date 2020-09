Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 15:36 Hits: 9

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden both say they want to pull U.S. forces out of Iraq and Afghanistan. But their approaches differ, and the outcome of the Nov. 3 election will have...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/kDr_GQ7VFnI/