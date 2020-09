Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 14:30 Hits: 6

The November election is complicating the Democratic strategy in the looming government shutdown fight.Feeling momentum as they aim to win back the Senate and the White House, Democrats are divided over whether to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516091-battle-over-timing-complicates-democratic-shutdown-strategy