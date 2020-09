Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 11:30 Hits: 9

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) faces a competitive race to retain his seat in a red-leaning Ohio congressional district.The Ohio Republican, who was first elected to the House in 1994, was ousted from his seat during the Democratic wave in 2008 but won...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516106-chabot-faces-challenge-as-democrats-look-to-flip-ohio-district-once-again