Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 4

The president's new list of Supreme Court candidates includes a half dozen former clerks of Justice Clarence Thomas, a reflection of the staunch conservative's growing clout in the Trump era.Pres...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/516109-trumps-supreme-court-list-reveals-influence-of-clarence-thomas