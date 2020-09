Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 8

Economist and economic adviser to President Trump Stephen Moore called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to "get a deal done" ami...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/516159-economist-moore-calls-on-pelosi-schumer-to-get-a-deal-done-amid