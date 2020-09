Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 18:39 Hits: 2

One of the largest websites peddling conspiracies related to the rising QAnon movement was shut down after a fact-checking group discovered a New Jersey man behind the site.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/technology/516146-qanon-site-shutters-after-reports-identifying-developer