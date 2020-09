Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 03:00 Hits: 9

The Florida Supreme Court blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) pick to join the court and said he must select a new nominee because the woman he first chose to fill a vacancy is constitutionally ineligible to serve.

