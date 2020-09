Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 23:34 Hits: 11

Longtime House staffer Tom Wickham is stepping down as parliamentarian of the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Friday.He will be replaced by Jason Smith, who serves as the deputy parliamentarian.In announcing the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/516108-longtime-house-parliamentarian-to-step-down