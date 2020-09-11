Photos of the week: They’re back

Articles

Congress returned this week for its final legislative stretch before Election Day, former Georgia Rep. Ben “Cooter” Jones celebrated his 79th birthday, and lawmakers paused on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Here’s a look at the week ending Sept. 11 through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

Former Georgia Rep. Ben L. Jones, best known as Cooter Davenport on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” blows out candles on cupcakes with his wife, Alma Viator, during a performance with Cooter’s Garage Band at his 79th birthday celebration Saturday at Cooter’s Place in Luray, Va. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Former Georgia Rep. Ben L. Jones, best known as Cooter Davenport on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” blows out candles on cupcakes with his wife, Alma Viator, during a performance with Cooter’s Garage Band at his 79th birthday celebration Saturday at Cooter’s Place in Luray, Va. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Hay bales are decorated as a Farmers for Trump display on farm land near Flint Hill, Va., on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Hay bales are decorated as a Farmers for Trump display on farm land near Flint Hill, Va., on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Bob Good, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 5th District, departs from his campaign bus Tuesday before addressing a rally at the county courthouse in Appomattox, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Bob Good, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 5th District, departs from his campaign bus Tuesday before addressing a rally at the county courthouse in Appomattox, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Supporters hold campaign signs and an American flag during Tuesday’s rally for Good’s campaign in Appomattox, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Supporters hold campaign signs and an American flag during Tuesday’s rally for Good’s campaign in Appomattox, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Cameron Webb, left, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th District, talks with a student Tuesday at the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Cameron Webb, left, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th District, talks with a student Tuesday at the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senior Ashley Grullon wears a face mask as she studies in her UVA dorm room Tuesday, which marked the start of in-person classes at the university. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Senior Ashley Grullon wears a face mask as she studies in her UVA dorm room Tuesday, which marked the start of in-person classes at the university. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A member of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA joins fellow aviation workers Wednesday in a protest outside the Capitol to urge Congress to extend the airline payroll support program. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A member of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA joins fellow aviation workers Wednesday in a protest outside the Capitol to urge Congress to extend the airline payroll support program. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A staffer crosses a walkway Wednesday in the mostly empty Hart Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A staffer crosses a walkway Wednesday in the mostly empty Hart Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference Wednesday after the GOP conference lunch. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference Wednesday after the GOP conference lunch. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania conclude a news conference Wednesday on the GOP’s “skinny” coronavirus relief package. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania conclude a news conference Wednesday on the GOP’s “skinny” coronavirus relief package. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and his chief of staff, Jennifer DeCasper, talk in the Senate Reception Room on Thursday during a procedural vote in the chamber on the GOP’s coronavirus relief bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and his chief of staff, Jennifer DeCasper, talk in the Senate Reception Room on Thursday during a procedural vote in the chamber on the GOP’s coronavirus relief bill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

