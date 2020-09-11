The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Woodward, Lady Gaga and marijuana — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

Congress is (kinda) back in session, which means House Democrats are bickering over Zoom and Senate Republicans are dodging questions about the latest blockbuster news surrounding President Donald Trump.

We have all that, plus Surgeon General Jerome Adams name-dropping his Hollywood friends to a House committee, Rep. Max Rose’s short and to-the-point campaign ad regarding his feelings about New York City’s mayor, and Rep. Debbie Dingell begging a certain former lawmaker to try marijuana. “I’ll try to make you laugh and see if anybody’s paying attention,” Dingell said.

[ Capitol Lounge, unofficial living room for Congress, to close down in September ]

The post Woodward, Lady Gaga and marijuana — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/09/11/woodward-lady-gaga-marijuana-hits-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version