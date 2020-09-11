The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

CQ Future: Congress

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5

With Congress at a virtual stalemate over a new round of aid to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it was time to take a look at its future. Can Congress ever regain its stature as a governing body? We talked to two representatives who’ve played a big role in helping the House navigate the pandemic: Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee, and Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the panel. 

Show Notes:

The post CQ Future: Congress appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/cq-future-congress/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version