Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 23:33 Hits: 1

The Defense Department is rescinding its order to shut down the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, in the wake of a tweet late last week by President Donald Trump vowing to continue...

