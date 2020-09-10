The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Senate GOP ‘skinny’ relief bill blocked

In today’s episode, we look at why Senate Republicans weren’t able to pass a coronavirus relief bill, making the prospect of another rescue package before the presidential election in November unlikely. We also have the latest health policy news.

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Senate GOP ‘skinny’ relief bill blocked appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-senate-gop-skinny-relief-bill-fails/

