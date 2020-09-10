Coronavirus Special Report: Senate GOP ‘skinny’ relief bill blocked

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
In today’s episode, we look at why Senate Republicans weren’t able to pass a coronavirus relief bill, making the prospect of another rescue package before the presidential election in November unlikely. We also have the latest health policy news.
Show Notes:
