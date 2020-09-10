Capitol Lounge, unofficial living room for Congress, to close down in September

Articles

Capitol Lounge, a divey home away from home for Hill staffers for more than a quarter-century, will close its doors for good this month.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts to report that our last day of service will be Sunday, 9/20,” reads an announcement posted to the lounge’s Twitter account on Thursday. “It’s been a great 26-year run.”

A sports bar for the suit-wearing crowd, Capitol Lounge served decades of aides working in the congressional office buildings nearby, plying them with wing nights, watch parties, jukebox music, and the lingering smell of bygone cigars.

Both current and former lounge-goers greeted the news with dismay. “This hurts in a big way,” tweeted veteran political commentator Doug Heye, who once worked as a staffer for then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

“This is just tragic. TRAGIC,” tweeted strategist Rory Cooper, another Cantor alum. “Asking my wife if I can buy a bar.”

Dana Radojevic, front right, and other guests attend a watch party for the last presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Capitol Lounge in 2016. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

In its announcement, the lounge hinted at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has dealt a devastating financial blow to restaurants and bars across Washington.

“We’re most proud of the way our management and staff have handled incredible adversity over the last 6 months,” the tweet reads.

Management at the lounge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Capitol Lounge has been through tough times before. A fire broke out in 2005, gutting part of the interior and damaging the extensive collection of campaign posters and other political memorabilia hanging on the walls, even melting the glass in the frames.

A bartender from Capitol Lounge, dons a tee shirt making fun of a fire that shut the bar down. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

It took months to reopen. “There’s an emotional value here that can’t die, that won’t go away,” owner Joe Englert told Roll Call at the time. “Even if the bricks are different, this place will never change.”

Two years later, another fire hit, but this time the damage was minor.

Through it all, the lounge held onto its motto: “No politics. No Miller Lite.” The ban on political chatter, though, was destined to be broken. While regulars saw the lounge as a place to let down their guard and escape from the office — “like a lot of people’s living rooms,” then-bartender Tony Tomelden said in 2005 — it was seamlessly embedded into life on the Hill. Just a couple blocks from the Cannon House Office Building, it was a short walk away for staffers of all kinds.

DCFD members asses fire damage at Capitol Lounge in 2007. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Its reputation as the quintessential Hill hangout, crawling with insiders and interns alike, once earned it a spot on Roll Call’s list of “most promising scandal locations.”

“This has arguably the highest per-capita population of Hill aides off campus, all drinking heavily on a nightly basis at 229 Pennsylvania Ave. SE,” Roll Call wrote in 2013.

It has been a season of loss for Capitol Lounge. Founding owner Englert, who opened several other nightlife spots across Washington in the 1980s and ’90s, died in August at the age of 59.

