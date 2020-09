Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 22:14 Hits: 2

The Trump campaign on Wednesday vowed to press on with planned events this weekend in Nevada after the originally scheduled venues pulled out, citing restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.The p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515759-trump-campaign-to-press-ahead-with-nevada-events-after-venues-pull-out