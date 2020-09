Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 14:13 Hits: 4

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday accused Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) of convincing President Trump to sit for interviews with Bob Woodward for the journalist's forthcoming book "Rage" that reveals remarks ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/515817-tucker-carlson-accuses-lindsey-graham-of-convincing-trump-to-talk-to-woodward