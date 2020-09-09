Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:52 Hits: 2

It’s unlikely Congress will have a final defense authorization bill before the elections. That means the timeline for transferring the chief management officer’s responsibilities is up in the air.

Many experts agree that business reform is needed at the Defense Department and that evaluating the CMO’s efficacy is basically useless after Congress did an about-face and no longer favored the position. But opinions differ on the correct path forward for finding a new spot for the CMO’s duties.

Watch CQ Roll Call’s interviews with experts on the CMO’s position, restrictions and what could be next.

John Donnelly contributed to this report.

[‘We can’t waste this moment in the NDAA’]

The post Pentagon business reforms in limbo appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/09/09/pentagon-business-reforms-in-limbo/