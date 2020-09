Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:16 Hits: 1

At a time when a troop withdrawal is up in the air, U.S. Africa Command's top special operator is sounding an alarm.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/xXwzBSA2d7c/