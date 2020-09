Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 21:32 Hits: 2

The United States will pull thousands of troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan by November, the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to make good on...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/BW56chls0Wo/