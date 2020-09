Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 20:18 Hits: 2

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whose father died of the novel coronavirus, blasted President Trump on Wednesday for telling Bob Woodward in March that he intended to “play [the virus] down.”“All I can think about is my father and the nearly 200,000...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/515722-omar-invokes-fathers-death-from-coronavirus-in-reaction-to-woodward-book