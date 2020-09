Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:32 Hits: 1

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis told then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats that President Trump was "dangerous" and "unfit," according to excerpts from Bob Woodward's upcoming book "Rage."Mattis, w...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515673-mattis-told-coats-trump-is-dangerous-unfit-woodward-book