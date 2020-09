Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 18:12 Hits: 9

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday predicted that Democrats will sweep the elections for the White House and both chambers of Congress in November.Pelosi's comments came as she was reacting to bombshell revelations in an upcoming book by...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/515688-pelosi-in-eight-weeks-well-be-celebrating-the-election-of-joe-biden