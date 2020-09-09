Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 19:15 Hits: 9

Top Trump appointees at the Department of Homeland Security repeatedly sought to censor or stop reports on Russian influence activities in the United States, according to a lengthy whistleblower report released by the House Intelligence Committee.

The report, filed by former senior DHS official Brian Murphy, describes a series of abuses and law violations by current and former leaders, including former secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, current acting Secretary Chad Wolf and an acting deputy, Ken Cuccinelli.

Murphy, who served as the Office of Intelligence and Analysis’ undersecretary, filed the 24-page complaint on September 8, alleging that he was instructed to halt the assessments because they were making “the president look bad.”

Among the concerns raised in the complaint: Cuccinelli ordered Murphy to downplay intelligence about white supremacy to make the threat appear “less severe” and play up evidence of “left-wing” violence.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/09/whistleblower-says-top-homeland-security-appointees-tried-to-censor-reports-on-russian-influence-410920