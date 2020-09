Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:14 Hits: 1

The IRS announced Tuesday that it will send letters to about 9 million Americans who don't typically file tax returns, encouraging them to claim the coronavirus s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/515497-irs-to-mail-letters-urging-non-filers-to-claim-stimulus-payments