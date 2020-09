Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:21 Hits: 9

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday expressed confidence that Congress and the Trump administration will reach a deal this month to avoid a government shutdown, even though talks to provide additional coronavirus relief remain at an impasse.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/515496-pelosi-expresses-confidence-lawmakers-will-avoid-government-shutdown