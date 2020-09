Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:15 Hits: 3

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Tuesday that President Trump "caused the COVID[-19] outbreak in New York" by not announcing a European travel ban sooner. The New York governor criticized Trump and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/515476-cuomo-donald-trump-caused-the-covid-outbreak-in-new-york-that-is-a-fact