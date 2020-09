Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:24 Hits: 8

A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot by police in Glendale, Utah, on Friday.Linden Cameron suffered injuries to his shoulder, ankles, intestine and bladder, his mother, Golda Barton, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/515502-13-year-old-boy-with-autism-shot-by-police-after-mother-called