Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020

Given Trump's history, no wonder not one military leader has stood up to deny the Atlantic's report. They know the truth. Donald Trump's been bad-mouthing the military all his life.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/515382-press-trump-gives-military-middle-finger-salute