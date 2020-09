Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:26 Hits: 9

President Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, compared the president to a cult leader in an interview with NBC set to air Tuesday evening."I describe Mr. Trump as a cult leader, and I was in this cult,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515408-cohen-compares-trump-to-cult-leader