Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 08:00 Hits: 9

For Labor Day, we’re revisiting a conversation on if, and how, an algorithm can be ethical. Algorithms have evolved into powerful engines of financial technology. But they don’t always live up to the hype, as algorithmic models fail to take account of basic societal concerns like fairness, privacy and bias. Fintech Beat sits down with Michael Kearns to find out what can be done to make algorithms “ethical.”

Show Notes:

The post The ethical algorithm appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/the-ethical-algorithm/