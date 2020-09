Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 22:26 Hits: 9

Negotiators seeking to strike a deal on a stalled coronavirus relief bill risk additional economic bruising unless they come to agreement on providing fiscal aid to state and local governments, which remains the largest s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/515221-discord-over-state-and-local-funds-plagues-coronavirus-talks