Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 15:11 Hits: 2

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump by 10 points nationally, according to a new poll. More than half of likely voters, 52 percent, said they would cast their ball...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515308-biden-leads-trump-by-10-points-in-new-national-poll