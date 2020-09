Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 21:21 Hits: 5

Iran's state TV aired a recorded confession from 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari on Sunday after President Trump tweeted about his case and asked Iranian authorities to spare him from the death penalty.In a clip...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/515331-iran-broadcasts-wrestlers-confession-following