Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 17:27 Hits: 6

Jake Auchincloss, a city councilor in suburban Boston and a former Marine, won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee in the race to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Joe...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/SEyBOLa3xAY/