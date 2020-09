Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 18:28 Hits: 20

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday President Trump is using “fright and fear” in efforts to discredit the integrity of the upcoming election in the eyes of voters. MSNBC’s María Teresa Kumar asked Pelosi about Trump’s efforts to “stall...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/515319-pelosi-trump-engaged-in-fright-and-fear-in-efforts-to-discredit-voters