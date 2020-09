Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 6

Top Republicans are seeking to downplay the heavy toll of the coronavirus, in part by pointing to a conspiracy theory that the number of deaths is much lower.President Trump, along with Sen. Joni...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/515227-gop-uses-debunked-theory-to-downplay-covid-19-death-toll