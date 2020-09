Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 17:47 Hits: 19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead over President Trump in Texas has evaporated, according to a new survey, leaving the race a toss-up in the state just two months before the election. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515317-biden-lead-evaporates-in-texas-poll