Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 17:55 Hits: 1

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she would not take President Trump's word about the efficacy of a potential coronavirus vaccine released before the November election.In an interview with CNN...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515266-harris-on-getting-any-covid-19-vaccine-before-election-i-would-not-trust