Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 16:38 Hits: 0

North Korea is likely waiting until after the U.S. elections to resume negotiations with Washington over its nuclear arsenal, says the South Korean ambassador to the U.S.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/9Yv7Q6HXrW0/