Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 20:45 Hits: 9

Several boats participating in a water parade at Lake Travis in Texas called 911 on Saturday in distress, as some reportedly began to sink....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/515275-several-boats-in-texas-trump-boat-parade-in-distress-sinking