Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 23:50 Hits: 16

A House Democrat on Friday introduced two measures in an effort to block President Trump's initiative to defer payroll taxes.Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee's Social Security subpanel, introduced a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/515224-house-democrat-offers-measures-to-block-trumps-payroll-tax-deferral