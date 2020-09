Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 22:48 Hits: 12

President Trump on Friday criticized the media for what he described as easy questions given to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying that the questions were "meant for a child."Trump, speaking at a pre...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515213-trump-rips-media-for-soft-treatment-of-biden-questions-meant-for-a